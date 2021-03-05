FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- The Merrimack College women's basketball team outscored Sacred Heart University, 40-29, in the second half on Thursday evening, charging past the Pioneers for a 70-61 Northeast Conference (NEC) win at the William H. Pitt Center.
The triumph gave the Warriors their first road win of the season, and improved their NEC record to 4-10 on the year. Sacred Heart dropped to 8-9 (8-7 NEC).
Merrimack utilized a balanced offensive attack against SHU, seeing multiple players lead the team across the duration of the game. Senior Alyssa Casey of Andover and sophomore Diamond Christian combined for 22 of the team's 30 first-half points.
Freshman Teneisia Brown paired with senior Mayson Kimball to net 15 of the team's 26 third-quarter points, and junior Kate Mager brought Merrimack to the finish line by scoring 10 of the Warriors' 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Mager finished with a team-high 18 points while Casey had 18 points and seven rebounds.
