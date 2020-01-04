NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team suffered a 68-62 loss on Saturday afternoon to Robert Morris University.
Senior Denia Davis-Stewart led the way for the Warriors with 21 points, and she also earned her 11th double-double of the season and seventh in a row with 13 rebounds. Freshman Kaylee Thomas, a former star at Central Catholic, chipped in with 14 points off the bench.
Merrimack (7-6) trailed by as little as four in the closing minutes after Thomas free throws. But Robert Morris (7-6) made its free throws down the stretch to ice the game away.
The Warriors host Bryant on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
MERRIMACK MEN STUMBLE
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College men’s basketball team saw a three-point halftime lead slip away on Saturday afternoon, as the Warriors dropped a Northeast Conference contest to Robert Morris, 69-58.
The Warriors led, 28-25, through 20 minutes, but saw the visiting Colonials climb back with a 28-12 second-half run that spanned the first 9:25 of the final stanza. The Warriors trimmed their deficit to five with 3:30 to play, 57-52, but the visitors put the game away with a 10-1 run.
Senior Idris Joyner led three Warriors in double figures with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Saturday marked fourth-year head coach Joe Gallo’s fist-ever game against Robert Morris, where he served as an assistant coach from 2012-16.
The Warriors welcome Mount St. Mary’s for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Thursday.
