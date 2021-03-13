College Basketball: Ewing, surprising Hoyas going dancing

NEW YORK — Patrick Ewing is taking Georgetown back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 after the eighth-seeded Hoyas completed a surprising run to a Big East championship.
On the 49th anniversary of the day Georgetown hired John Thompson, the late Hall of Fame coach who transformed the program into a national power and one of the most iconic brands in college basketball history, the Hoyas won their record eighth Big East Tournament title and first since 2007.
The Hoyas (13-12) closed the first half on a 23-2 run that put them up 18 at the break against second-seeded Creighton (20-8) and rolled to the 73-48 win.
Georgetown’s Chudier Bile matched a season high with 19 points.
Marcus Zegarowski scored 17 points for 17th-ranked Creighton.
The 58-year-old Ewing is the first person in Big East history to be the most outstanding player on a Big East Tournament champion and coach a team to a Big East Tournament title.
...
Kofi Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, and No. 3 Illinois beat No. 5 Iowa 82-71 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game.
The Fighting Illini (22-6) have won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005.
...
Duane Washington Jr. scored 24 points, E.J. Liddell had 18 and Ohio State held off Michigan, 68-67, to advance to the Big Ten Tournament championship.
The Buckeyes (21-8) will play their fourth game in four days against No. 3 Illinois on Sunday.
...
Herbert Jones had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, helping Alabama rally for the 73-68 win over Tennessee.
Jahvon Quinerly had 19 points for the Crimson Tide, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left.
...
Justin Gorham scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final 27 seconds, and Houston advanced to its third consecutive American Athletic Conference Tournament final, beating Memphis, 76-74.
Boogie Ellis had 27 points for Memphis, but he had a huge turnover with 49 seconds left. He fell down with the ball when trying to respond to the Gorham’s nifty one-handed reverse layup with just over a minute left that had put the Cougars up 72-71.
...
Cameron Thomas scored 21 points, and LSU reached the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 1993 with a 78-71 win over Arkansas.
The Tigers (18-8) will play No. 6 Alabama on Sunday looking to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding even more. LSU has won this tournament only once — back in 1980.
...
Matt Coleman scored a career-high 30 points and Jericho Simms added a career-best 21, leading Texas to its Big 12 Tournament title with a 91-86 win over Oklahoma State.
Kai Jones and Andrew Jones added 13 points apiece for third-seeded Texas (19-7), which edged No. 20 Texas Tech in the quarterfinals before advancing to the finals when Kansas had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.
...
Matt Mitchell scored 14 points to lead San Diego State to the 68-57 win over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship.
The Aggies had beaten San Diego State in each of the last two tournament championship games. The Aztecs, who also won the regular-season championship, had lost six of their previous seven title game appearances.
With the league’s automatic bid, the Aztecs return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.
Nathan Mensah added 10 points and eight rebounds for San Diego State (23-4).
Neemias Queta led the Aggies (20-8) with 18 points, six rebounds, and three blocked shots.
