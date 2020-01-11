NORTH ANDOVER — Thanks to a strong second half, the Merrimack College women’s basketball team was able to beat Central Connecticut State, 65-56, Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors outscored the Blue Devils 33-22 in the second half, with sophomore guard Kate Mager leading the way with a career-high 24 points with six threes. Senior Denia Davis-Stewart (21 points, 16 rebounds, 4 blocks) improved her double-double streak to seven games. Grad student Courtney Clasen was one point shy of a double-double, scoring nine points and pulling in 12 boards.
Central Connecticut (1-14) opened the game with a 15-5 lead, but Merrimack (9-6) came storming back with a 13-0 run — highlighted by three triples by Mager. The Blue Devils went up by four with just over five minutes to play in the second quarter, but Mager and Davis-Stewart responded by knocking down shots on two straight possessions to put Merrimack up one. Clasen hit a layup as time expired to give the Warriors a two-point lead heading into halftime.
From there, Merrimack controlled most of the second half.
The Warriors will host Mount St. Mary’s on Monday at 7 p.m.
Merrimack men win on road
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Behind a second-half effort that saw the Merrimack College men’s basketball team force 15 turnovers, the Warriors defeated Central Connecticut State on Saturday, 58-46.
The Warriors (9-8) and Blue Devils (1-16) entered halftime tied at 25-25 before Merrimack pulled away in the final 20 minutes for the 12-point win. Senior Juvaris Hayes (5), junior Devin Jensen (3) and sophomore Mikey Watkins (3) all collected multiple thefts in the final stanza; as a result, Merrimack allowed just 21 second-half points.
Hayes finished the game with a game-high nine steals, becoming the fourth player in NCAA history (across all three divisions) to reach 400 career steals.
Offensively, senior Idris Joyner scored a season-high 15 points while freshman Mykel Derring chipped in a career-best 12 points on four 3-pointers.
The Warriors will host Bryant on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
