HACKENSACK, N.J. — Junior Kate Mager scored 19 points and sophomore Diamond Christian posted a new career-high for the second time in two days with 17 points, but the Merrimack College women’s basketball team suffered a 73-64 loss at Fairleigh Dickinson University on Sunday.
Merrimack led by as many as 11 points in the opening half and held a four-point edge through 20 minutes. FDU took the lead back in the third quarter, and used an 8-0 run to end that frame to take a nine-point advantage. The Warriors got to within two points on multiple occasions in the fourth, but the Knights finished off the win.
The visitors out-rebounded the hosts, 36-28, including a career-best nine rebounds for senior Autumn Truesdale. Merrimack hit eight 3-pointers, while FDU had 10.
Mager scored in double figures for the 27th time in her career on Sunday. The sharpshooter also made four 3-pointers, the 15th time in her three-year career that she has connected on at least four in the game
Three players recorded at least six rebounds for Merrimack, Truesdale along with seniors Mayson Kimball and Andover’s Alyssa Casey. Jayme DeCesare finished with a team-high four assists.
Up next, Merrimack will host its first two games of the season this week when the Warriors welcome Wagner College to Hammel Court on Thursday and Friday (both 3 p.m.)
