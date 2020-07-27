Max Kirsch was being recruited by numerous elite New England colleges like MIT, Middlebury and WPI.
But the Phillips Exeter Academy graduate opted for another top school: Claremont McKenna College, which is 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and 3,000 miles west of his hometown of Atkinson.
“People asked, ‘Is that a trade school or a community college?’” Kirsch recalled with a laugh.
Not quite. The academics at the small California school (enrollment 1,349) rank with the top NESCAC schools: 10.3 percent acceptance rate and 1,427 average SAT scores.
Kirsch was a key player for the basketball team including a breakout senior season this winter. In 22.2 minutes a game, the 6-foot-5 forward averaged 9.5 points a game, up from 4.3 points a game as a junior.
But his impact was felt far beyond the basketball court.
That was underscored a few weeks back when he won three major awards. One was the Berger Prize for Claremont McKenna’s top senior male. Not athlete, just overall male student.
He also won one of the school’s top student-athlete awards and shared the award for outstanding resident assistant.
“It was pretty shocking. I was ecstatic. It’s been a good couple of weeks, that’s for sure,” said Kirsch.
It was a good four years. He graduated with a 3.8 GPA as a chemistry-economics major and is all set to begin a coveted job at Apple Computers out of Cupertino, California, outside of San Francisco.
He’s doing some landscaping in the Atkinson area and will soon jump in at Apple, first remotely and then when he gets the OK will head to Cupertino.
OK, Max, how did all those nationally-renowned New England Division 3 schools let you leave the region?
“I looked at all those schools and I heavily considered a lot of them,” said Kirsch, who is good friends with former Exeter teammate Duncan Robinson, now a star with the NBA’s Miami Heat.
“Claremont McKenna gave me a chance to stretch out of my comfort zone. ... I would do it over again in a heartbeat.”
Stags head basketball coach Ken Scalmanini called Kirsch “a great communicator” with “incredible discipline.”
That’s why he was a two-year tri-captain.
You don’t see that too often for an athlete who was a role player for much of his career. He averaged 1.6 points as a freshmen, 2.3 as a sophomore, 4.3 as a junior and 9.5 points (with 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists) as a senior.Others may have gotten discouraged, but the resilient Kirsch didn’t give in, finally earning a starting berth his final season.“I was really happy to have that final year,” said Kirsch. “Some people never get that chance. I thought I could have done that more the first three years. I wasn’t surprised I was just waiting for my time. I just put my head down every day and made sure I did the right things.”
Kirsch starts family pipeline to C-M
Max Kirsch loves telling the story that his brother, Mitchell Kirsch, vowed the one school he would never go to was Claremont McKenna.
Mitchell reconsidered and was a junior captain this winter along with Max. He started at guard and averaged 8.1 points a game. He, too, is shining in the classroom and landed an internship with Nike.
And the youngest of the three Kirsches also is heading to Claremont McKenna. Recent Phillips Exeter grad Carly Kirsch will be on the track team. Obviously the spring season was cancelled, but she had career bests of 36-0.5 in the shot put and 111-6 in the discus.
Their dad, David, and his brother, Jim, are in the Timberlane Hall of Fame. David is No. 6 all-time in assists at Babson College with 317.
David and Jim’s other brother, 6-foot-8 Steve Kirsch, also was a standout Owl hoopster. His daughter, Katie Kirsch of Pelham, starred at Central Catholic and now starts for the Trinity College basketball team.
