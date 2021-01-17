EMMITSBURG, Md. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team used a 19-3 run in the second half to turn a double-digit deficit into a single-figure game, but the Warriors comeback fell short in a 63-52 defeat at Mount St. Mary's on Friday evening.
The Northeast Conference (NEC) loss dropped the Warriors to 1-3 (1-3 NEC) on the year while Mount St. Mary's improved to 4-5 (3-2 NEC).
Sophomore Jordan McKoy scored a career-high 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting to share the team lead in scoring with junior Mikey Watkins. The Mountaineers saw four score in double figures led by 18 points from Deandre Thomas.
Merrimack hosts Fairleigh Dickinson for a pair of NEC games next week at Hammel Court.
