STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Another close game played out between the Merrimack College men's basketball program and Wagner College on Wednesday, with the host Seahawks emerging with a 64-59 win at the Spiro Sports Center.
Merrimack ended the season with a 9-9 Northeast Conference (NEC) record, while Wagner finished with a 13-5 mark. They also claimed the NEC's regular season crown with Wednesday's triumph.
Down nine with two minutes to play, Merrimack stormed back to make it a two-point game, 61-59, with 55 seconds to play following a 3-pointer by senior Devin Jensen. The Warriors had two possessions in the final minute to either tie or take the lead, but were unable to do so as Wagner held on for a 64-59 victory.
Jensen posted one of his best performances of the season with 16 points, eight rebounds and four 3-pointers. Sophomore Ziggy Reid also continued his strong stretch of play to end the year with an efficient 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
Wagner was led by senior Elijah Ford who had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
