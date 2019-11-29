College Basketball: Merrimack falls on the road to Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Merrimack College men’s basketball team visited the University of Akron on Friday night for the first time in school history and fell to the host Zips, 64-47.
Senior Jaleel Lord led the Warriors (5-4) in scoring with 11 points while adding five rebounds. Classmate Juvaris Hayes finished in double figures as well with 10 points. He also added five boards, three assists and three steals.
Akron (5-2) started the night on a 7-0 stretch, but the Warriors scored an 8-5 run highlighted by a pair of mid-range jumpers for Lord to cut their deficit to four. Buckets for Hayes and freshman Jordan Minor kept Merrimack’s deficit at four, 18-14, but the Zips responded with a 9-0 run.
The Warriors had two chances to bring the lead to single digits at the half, but failed to do so. Akron hit its last attempt, bringing a 33-20 edge to the locker room.
Merrimack clawed within 11 on three separate occasions as the clocked ticked towards five minutes to play, but was never to cut the lead to single digits.
The Warriors visit Brown on Wednesday (7 p.m.).
