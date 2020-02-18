SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Senior Jaleel Lord scored 15 points to reach 1,000 for his career on Tuesday, but the Merrimack College men’s basketball team dropped a 61-52 Northeast Conference decision at Bryant University.
Merrimack owned a one-point lead at halftime and held a 10-point advantage in the early portion of the second half before the host Bulldogs mounted a comeback. Bryant used a 14-0 second-half run to turn the game in its favor, taking the lead for good with 10 minutes left in the game.
Lord became the 46th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. Senior Juvaris Hayes finished the night with 11 points and five steals bringing his career total to 442. He needs seven more to become the NCAA’s all-time steals leader.
The Warriors fell to 18-10 (12-3 NEC) on the season while Bryant improved to 13-14 (5-9 NEC). Merrimack maintained its one-game lead in the NEC with three games left in the regular season. The squad will next be in action on Friday evening at 5 p.m. against Sacred Heart.
