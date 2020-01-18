MOON TOWNSHIP, PA. — The Merrimack College men’s basketball team handed Robert Morris University its first Northeast Conference (NEC) defeat — and knocked the Colonials out of first place — with a 53-49 win on Saturday.
With the victory, the Warriors (11-8, 5-1 NEC) moved into the league’s top spot, and at night’s end will either have sole possession of first place or share top billing with Saint Francis University.
Merrimack bested Robert Morris in a rematch from two weeks ago, when the Colonials topped the Warriors at Hammel Court. Saturday’s game featured 17 lead changes and 10 ties. In just the first nine minutes of the second half, there were nine separate lead changes.
With the score tied at 49-49 and under two minutes to play, senior Jaleel Lord hit a layup on a back cut that proved to be the game-deciding bucket. Merrimack’s defense held the Colonials scoreless in the final two minutes to prevail.
The seniors led the way on Saturday: Lord posted a team-best 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds, Juvaris Hayes added 12 points and three steals while Idris Joyner contributed nine points and seven rebounds.
The Warriors visit Saint Francis University on Monday with tipoff set for 4 p.m.
Merrimack women fall
MOON TOWNSHIP, PA. — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team suffered a 72-50 loss to Robert Morris University on Saturday.
Freshman Kaylee Thomas had a team-high 14 points on the afternoon while shooting 4-8 from the field, including 2-4 from long range. Graduate student Courtney Clasen was the only other Warriors in double figures with 13 points.
Thomas opened the fourth quarter with a three that cut the Robert Morris advantage to 11, but the Colonials went on a 6-0 run to retake full control.
Merrimack (10-7, 3-3 NEC) stays in Pennsylvania to take on Saint Francis on Monday at 1 p.m.
