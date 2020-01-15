College Basketball: Merrimack men rally to beat Bryant

NORTH ANDOVER — Trailing by seven points with just over eight minutes remaining in Wednesday night’s game, the Merrimack College men’s basketball team closed the evening on a 21-10 stretch to rally and defeat Bryant University, 71-67.
Freshman Mykel Derring sank a 3-pointer from right in front of the Merrimack bench that gave the Warriors the lead for good with four minutes to play.
The Warriors improved to 10-8 (4-1 NEC), while the Bulldogs fell to 9-8 (1-3 NEC) with the defeat. The contest marked the first game between Merrimack and Bryant in nearly a dozen years, and the first game between the two at the Division 1 level. The two programs last played in 2008 as Division 2 rivals in the Northeast-10 Conference.
Trailing by six to start the second half, Merrimack made it a one-possession game on six separate occasions and tied the game once over the first 10 minutes, but never were able to regain the lead. Derring’s 3-pointer was part of a 13-2 stretch for the Warriors, and gave the hosts a lead that they never relinquished. In addition to Derring, four other Warriors scored in double figures, led by 16 points from senior Idris Joyner.
Merrimack dominated the paint, outscoring Bryant 32-18 inside. The Warriors also turned 15 Bulldog turnovers into 18 points.
Merrimack travels to Robert Morris on Saturday (4 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.