NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College men’s basketball team hit a season-high 14 3-pointers, including a staggering 10-of-12 shooting from deep in the first half, to lead the program to a 68-59 win over Northeast Conference (NEC) foe Wagner Saturday afternoon.
With the win, Merrimack (18-9, 12-2 NEC) moved into sole possession of first place in the NEC. The Warriors have a one-game lead over Robert Morris University with four games to go in the regular season.
Sophomore Mikey Watkins, senior Jaleel Lord and junior Devin Jensen each hit four 3-pointers apiece to lead Merrimack’s offense. The trio scored 17, 15 and 14 points, respectively. Senior guard Juvaris Hayes registered a season-high 15 assists in the win, recording the most by a NEC player since 2012.
The game was a tale of two halves, as the hosts were able to outscore the visitors in a shootout over the first 20 minutes, 41-36. In the second half, Merrimack’s highly-profiled defense turned it on, limiting the Seahawks to just 23 points and one triple in the final stanza, paving the way for the nine-point victory.
The Warriors play three games next week beginning on Tuesday evening against Bryant at 7 p.m.
Women rallylate for win
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to give it a 55-44 victory over Wagner College on Saturday.
Senior Denia Davis-Stewart earned her 19th double-double of the season after scoring a team-high 18 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Freshman point guard Jayme DeCesare scored 12 points in the game, including eight straight points in the fourth quarter during the run. Sophomore Kate Mager chipped in with seven points for the Warriors (16-8, 9-4 NEC).
Merrimack heads down to Bryant to take on the Bulldogs on Monday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
