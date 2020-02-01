NORTH ANDOVER — Three Warriors scored in double figures, including a team-high 18 points for senior Jaleel Lord and a career-high 13 points off the bench for freshman Ziggy Reid, leading the Merrimack College men’s basketball team to a 70-59 win over visiting Long Island University on Saturday. The win extended Merrimack’s winning streak to eight games, keeping the Warriors in first place in the Northeast Conference (NEC).
The Warriors (15-8) kept the NEC’s top offense in check, holding the Sharks to 59 points, their lowest total in conference play. Merrimack forced 19 LIU turnovers, which also marked the most for the Sharks in league play.
With the win, Merrimack’s senior class of Lord, Juvaris Hayes and Idris Joyner tied the Class of 2019 and 1992 as the winningest groups in school history. The class sits on 76 career wins, needing one more to record the most wins of a senior class in program history. The Warriors also moved within two victories of setting the NCAA record for the most wins by a first-year reclassifying institution to Division I.
Merrimack visits Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday for a 7 p.m. start.
Merrimack women fall short
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team took its fourth Northeast Conference loss of the season Saturday afternoon, falling to Long Island University, 68-60.
Senior Denia Davis-Stewart earned her 16th double-double of the season after scoring 15 points and pulling in 15 rebounds. The fourth-year forward also had four blocks on the afternoon. Freshman point guard Jayme DeCesare added 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Graduate student Courtney Clasen and sophomore Kate Mager were the other two Warriors in double-figures, scoring 11 and 10 each.
The Warriors (12-8) conclude their three-game homestand on Monday when St. Francis Brooklyn visits Hammel Court (7 p.m.).
