LORETTO, Pa. — Behind a career-best 28-point performance from senior Idris Joyner and a suffocating second-half defensive effort that allowed just 21 points, the Merrimack College men’s basketball defeated Saint Francis University, 72-55.
With the impressive win, Merrimack (12-8, 6-1 NEC) broke free of its tie with Saint Francis atop the NEC standings, moving into first place in the conference with a 6-1 record through seven games.
Tied at 34 at halftime, Merrimack used a 10-0 run to start the second half that created a lead that the Warriors never saw dip below six over the remainder of the game.
The Warriors’ league-leading defense forced Saint Francis into 13 missed shots and 10 turnovers — seven of which were Merrimack steals — to create a final 20 minutes that saw the Warriors outscore the Red Flash, 38-21
Merrimack held the NEC’s top-ranked offense to season lows in points scored (55) and 3-pointers made (2) while forcing the Red Flash into 21 turnovers.
Joyner scored the most points of any Warriors this season on Monday, starting the day 4-of-4 from the field, finishing the first half 8-of-9 shooting and ending the game with only one missed attempt (11-12). Senior Jaleel Lord (13) and sophomore Mikey Watkins (10) also scored in double figures while senior Juvaris Hayes finished with a stat line of 6 points, 9 assists and 6 steals.
Davis-Stewart keys women
LORETTO, Pa. — The Merrimack College women’s team earned its fourth Northeast Conference (NEC) victory on Monday afternoon with a 71-56 win over Saint Francis.
Senior Denia Davis-Stewart scored 26 points and pulled in 14 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season. The fourth-year forward knocked down a career-high six three-pointers in the win. Sophomore Kate Mager scored 13 points after shooting 3-5 from long range. Freshman point guard Jayme DeCesare also had 13 points on the day after scoring eight points in the fourth quarter alone.
With the win, Merrimack improved to 11-7 overall an 4-3 in NEC play.
