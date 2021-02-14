COLLEGE BASKETBALL Merrimack women can't complete fourth quarter comeback

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team scored 34 fourth-quarter points, but their comeback effort fell short in a 73-67 loss to Central Connecticut on Sunday at Hammel Court.
Merrimack dropped to 3-7 in Northeast Conference (NEC) play while Central Connecticut improved to 4-8 (4-8 NEC).
Facing a 49-33 deficit at the start of the final quarter, Merrimack used a 23-10 run to cut its deficit to 61-56 with 1:55 left. But Central Connecticut made all 10 of its free throw attempts in the final two minutes to clinch the win.
Warriors sophomore Jayme DeCesare scored a season-high 17 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers. She added six rebounds and three assists. Over her last three games, she is averaging 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game
Senior Mayson Kimball was right behind her with 16 points, while classmate Alyssa Casey of Andover added 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Warriors shot 57.1% in the second half (16-28) compared to 22.6% in the first half (7-31)
Up next, the Warriors visit Bryant University for a single game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in in Smithfield, R.I.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.