BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team beat Long Island University, 66-63, on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors were led once again by senior Denia Davis-Stewart, who had 16 points and 17 rebounds. Davis-Stewart earned her conference-leading 18th double-double of the season, while sophomore guard Kate Mager was the only other Warrior in double figures with 12.
Freshman Kaylee Thomas chipped in with nine points.
Thomas knocked down a free throw with 4:45 left to give Merrimack (14-8, 7-4 NEC) its biggest lead of the game at six. With under a minute to play, however, Long Island (5-16, 4-6 NEC) hit back-to-back threes to make the deficit only one. But Courtney Clasen hit two free throws at the end of the game to help Merrimack win by three.
Merrimack stays in the tri-state area to take on Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7p.m.
Men falter in OT
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Senior Juvaris Hayes sank his first 3-pointer of Northeast Conference play with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime at Long Island University on Saturday, but the host Sharks held off the Merrimack College men’s basketball team in the extra session, 67-64.
The defeat ended Merrimack’s season-long nine-game winning streak, which was the ninth longest in Division 1 entering Saturday’s action and the longest NEC regular season winning streak in six years.
Senior Jaleel Lord led Merrimack’s effort with 17 points, while classmates Hayes (13) and Joyner (10) also joined him in double figures. Long Island was led by Tyrn Flowers, who scored 25 points and added 27 rebounds.
Long Island (11-3, 6-5 NEC) used a 7-0 run that spanned more than half the overtime to build a 65-58 edge. Merrimack (16-9, 10-2 NEC) had one last push, using a 6-0 stretch over a 54-second span to close the deficit to one, 65-64. The Warriors’ rally ended there as they did not get a shot off with a chance to tie game, falling by a 67-64 margin.
Merrimack visits St. Francis Brooklyn on Thursday (7 p.m.).
