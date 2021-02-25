NORTH ANDOVER -- The Merrimack College women's basketball team met first-place Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday afternoon at Hammel Court in the first of two games between the Mountaineers and Warriors on campus this week.
The visitors won the first round, 79-65, to improve to 11-2 in Northeast Conference (NEC) play while Merrimack dropped to 3-9 in league play
The hosts were within seven, 46-39, two minutes into the third quarter only to see the high-powered Mountaineers use a 16-3 run to create a deficit that proved to be insurmountable.
The two-game set pitted the two-top NEC offenses against each other entering the week, with Merrimack at No. 2 in points per game and Mount St. Mary's at No. 1.
Merrimack played its best defensively in the final 10 minutes, holding the Mount to 10 points in the quarter. Mayson Kimball scored seven straight points to bring a 21-point deficit down to 14, 77-63, at the 2:12 mark. The Warriors' senior had Merrimack's final nine points of the game
Mount shot the ball well, hitting 51 percent from the field (30-59) and 48 percent from beyond the arc (13-27). The visitors also boasted a 38-29 edge on the glass, with two players pulling down at least 10 boards
Kimball continued her hot stretch with a 17-point effort. She entered Wednesday averaging 18.2 points per game on 46 percent shooting. She's scored in double figures in four straight games and in six of her last seven overall
Jayme DeCesare added another strong effort with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. She has at least 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists in three of her last four games. Alyssa Casey chipped in with eight points.
Merrimack faces Mount St. Mary's one more time Thursday at 1 p.m.
