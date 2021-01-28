College basketball Minor leads Merrimack to 3rd straight win

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Outside of an early 3-2 deficit on Wednesday evening, the Merrimack College men's basketball team never trailed in the Warriors' 68-63 Northeast Conference (NEC) win at Long Island University.
Merrimack led by 11 at halftime, secured a lead as large as 18 points early in the second half and held off a late charge by the Sharks to secure the victory.
With the win, Merrimack improved to 4-3 (4-3 NEC) through seven games with LIU dropped to an identical record of 4-3 (4-3 NEC). The Warriors extended their season-long winning streak to three games with the triumph.
Sophomore Jordan Minor — the reigning NEC Co-Player of the Week — led Merrimack again with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds. Three other Warriors joined Minor in double figures.
On the defensive end, Merrimack held LIU to 37 percent shooting (19-51) and outrebounded the Sharks, 39-30. The Warriors also held Sharks leading scorer and unanimous Preseason All-NEC selection Ty Flowers to a season-low six points.
