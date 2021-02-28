NORTH ANDOVER -- Sophomore forward Ziggy Reid scored a career-high 29 points on Friday night – the most any Warrior has scored in a game this season – to lead the Merrimack College men's basketball team to a 75-67 win over St. Francis Brooklyn at Hammel Court.
The contest, which was Merrimack's final home game of the season, saw the Warriors improve to 9-7 in Northeast Conference (NEC) play while St. Francis fell to 9-9 in league action.
Reid's performance also included single-game career highs in shots made (10), shot attempts (14), free throws (9), free throw attempts (11), steals (4) and blocks (4).
Three other Warriors scored in double figures including a near double-double for sophomore Jordan Minor (12 points, nine rebounds).
