College Basketball: Stratton returns as Northern Essex head coach

HAVERHILL — Who says you can never go home again?
Certainly not Haverhill’s Darren Stratton, who was the head men’s basketball coach at Northern Essex Community College from 1999-2015. He has agreed to return to coach the Knights, replacing his former assistant, Joe Tardif, who resigned after three full seasons.
Tardif took over during the 2015-16 season when Stratton was charged with and eventually cleared of being involved in an illegal gambling ring. But Tardif always said that he would step down when and if Stratton was ready to return. That time has arrived.
“This is a wonderful homecoming for me and my family,” said Stratton, a Haverhill High grad who went on to Northern Essex and played under the late Mike Rowinski. “I’m extremely excited and I think we can get things headed in the right direction.”
Just last year, Stratton expressed doubt that he’d coach again, but he changed his mind after talking to NECC athletic director Dan Blair.
“After seeing how enthusiastic he is, how he wants to win and have a good program, I got the itch (to coach) again,” said Stratton. “And, after helping coach at the high school level a little the last few years, I realize that junior college is where I belong. I relate to kids at that age and I understand them.”
In his previous stint as head coach at Northern Essex, Stratton enjoyed considerable success. The Knights were regularly in post-season play under his leadership, they won two state championships and he won more than 200 games while only suffering two losing seasons.
Just as important, Stratton has a proven record of developing players and helping them progress as much academically and off the court.
Stratton returns to a program that has struggled the last three years, going 19-57. This past year, the Knights were just 5-20. But Stratton has shown an ability to relate to and recruit youngsters who need a chance, and often a second chance, to mature on and off the court. And he’s already out recruiting.
Said Blair: “I am pleased to have Darren Stratton return to the program as head coach. He had much success in his previous tenure and I look forward to the basketball program returning to the upper echelon of Region 21 under his leadership.”
Stratton, who believes he will be able to recruit a strong freshman class for next year, plans on retaining Tardif as his chief assistant and hopes to add another, younger assistant to the staff. He’s also hopeful that freshman standout Scottie Austin and his classmates will return next year.
