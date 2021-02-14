NORTH ANDOVER -- Things are starting to fall in place for the Merrimack women's basketball team.
Senior Mayson Kimball scored a game-high 24 points, one of five different players to score in double figures for the Warriors as they defeated Central Connecticut State University, 81-62, on Saturday afternoon for their third straight win.
The contest, which aired on ESPN+, saw the Warriors improve to 3-6 in Northeast Conference (NEC) while Central Connecticut fell to 3-8.
With the score tied at 22 early in the second quarter, Merrimack closed the half on a 19-7 run to lead by 12, 41-29 at halftime. The Warriors then proceeded to score the first eight points of the third quarter to pull away.
Kimball's 24 points came via an 8-of-18 shooting performance including a career-high tying five 3-pointers.
Sophomore Jayme DeCesare filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists while senior Alyssa Casey of Andover nearly posted a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Junior Kate Mager enjoyed a strong second quarter to get Merrimack the lead for good. Mager scored 10 points in the quarter in less than four minutes.
Kimball has now scored at least 20 points in two of her last three games. Over her last four, the senior is averaging 16.8 points per game on 26-of-51 shooting (.510)
Casey narrowly missed out on her ninth career double-double. Four of the senior's nine boards came on the offensive glass
Merrimack dominated the glass, outrebounding Central 44-28. The Warriors also owned a 32-18 advantage in points in the paint.
Merrimack hosts Central Connecticut State University once more at Hammel Court Sunday at 4 p.m.
