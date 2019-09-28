College Football Merrimack hangs tough with Lehigh

BETHELEM, Pa. — Against perhaps its toughest opponent of the season, the Merrimack College defense starred Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors recorded four interceptions on the day, keeping host Lehigh off of the scoreboard until the third quarter. But when the final clock hit all zeros, Merrimack had come within seven points of recording its first-ever win over an FCS opponent, falling to Lehigh 10-3.
On the other side of the ball, wide receiver Marquis Spence caught a career-high 175 yards on 16 receptions for the Warriors (2-3), which marked the fourth highest single-game total in school history.
Merrimack’s defense immediately showed up to play, stopping Lehigh on a fourth-and-one to start the day. Former Central Catholic star Michael Mercuri (6 tackles) registered the tackle that created the turnover-on-downs.
The Warriors then cracked the scoreboard in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Christian Carter connected with Spence for a 62-yard completion that put the Warriors at the 8, but Lehigh’s defense held the Warriors to a Corey Resendes 25-yard field goal.
Lehigh would kick its own field goal in the third to tie the game, then the hosts scored the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth.
The team’s final drive saw Merrimack nearly convert. Graduate student Cam Hayes converted a third-and-26, finding junior Bubba Shkliew for a 39-yard strike that moved the Warriors into Lehigh territory. Merrimack reached as far as the red zone, but Lehigh was able to end the drive to close out the game
The Warriors host Bryant on Saturday at 1 p.m.
