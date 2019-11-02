KINGSTON, R.I. — Safety Malik Gavek created three turnovers, including a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, as the University of Rhode Island downed Merrimack, 42-14, Saturday afternoon.
The Rams (2-7) snapped a three-game losing skid. Rhode Island scored the first two touchdowns of the day, striking late in the first quarter when Vito Priore hit Isaiah Coulter for a 17-yard TD with 3:31 to go in the period. Priore hit Ed Lee for a 9-yard touchdown pass at 10:04 of the second quarter.
Merrimack (4-5) got the ball at the Ram 25-yard line after a Caleb Holden interception. Three plays later, Matt Brehon ran it in from 2 yards out to cut the lead to 14-7 1:11 before halftime.
Coming out of the break, it was all Rhode Island, as the Rams scored 28 unanswered points to put the game away. Merrimack’s Jamari Venter capped the scoring on a 1-yard run with 17 seconds left in the game.
Central Catholic product Mike Mercuri had a team-high nine tackles for the Warriors.
Merrimack is off until Saturday, Nov. 16, when on Senior Day the Warriors host Division 2 Franklin Pierce. The Ravens, 1-8, are coming off a 63-0 loss to New Haven.
