EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth scored the game’s first two touchdowns.
Turned out that was all No. 6 Penn State really needed against Michigan State’s anemic offense.
Freiermuth and the Nittany Lions would add more points later, and unbeaten Penn State beat the Spartans 28-7 on Saturday. Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes on a rainy day, and the Nittany Lions avenged close losses to Michigan State from each of the past two seasons.
“I’m very excited that we’re undefeated still, and that’s the only goal I’ve had all season and I plan on going through the whole season doing that,” Clifford said.
The Spartans (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) wrapped up a dreadful stretch in which they lost to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined score of 100-17.
Penn State (8-0, 5-0) moves on to a surprising matchup of undefeated teams Nov. 9 at Minnesota.
Clifford’s first touchdown pass to Freiermuth, a 16-yarder, opened the scoring in the first quarter, and those same two players gave Penn State a 13-0 lead with a 19-yard strike in the second. KJ Hamler’s 27-yard TD catch with 1:20 left in the half — plus a successful 2-point conversion — made it 21-0.
A fumbled punt by Michigan State set up Clifford’s 6-yard touchdown toss to Freiermuth in the third quarter. Then the Spartans finally scored for the first time in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 2 seconds of game time. Brian Lewerke found Cody White for a 49-yard pass, and Anthony Williams scored on a 4-yard run.
NO. 4 CLEMSON ROUTS BC
DEATH VALLEY, S.C. — The Boston College football team was over-matched by No. 4 ranked Clemson Saturday night, falling in a rout, 59-7.
BROWN FALLS ON LATE FG
ITHICA, N.Y. — Nickolas Null booted a 41-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to lift Cornell to a 37-35 come-from-behind win over Brown on Saturday.
The Bears fall to 1-5 overall while Cornell improves to 2-4.
The high-scoring game had the two teams combine for 991 total yards.
Quarterback EJ Perry of Andover accounted for 463 yards of offense, passing for 372 yards and running for another 91 yards. He completed 32-of-48 passes and threw touchdown passes of 29, five and nine yards. His 463 total yards rank sixth in Brown history.
Senior wide receiver Jakob Prall made seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, while senior Demitri Jackson also had seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Scott Boylan had a touchdown to go with his five catches for 89 yards.
Big Red quarterback Richie Kenney threw for 332 yards and a touchdowns, completing 23-of-35 passes. SK Howard rushed for a game high 121 yards and two touchdowns on21 carries.
UMASS CAN’T KEEP UP WITH UCONN
AMHERST – University of Massachusetts football redshirt junior running back Bilal Ally ran for a career high 159 yards and scored two touchdowns, but the Minutemen fell to UConn, 59-35 during Homecoming at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Andrew Brito went 20-for-40 with 239 passing yards and two touchdowns in his return to the lineup following injury. It was the most completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns thrown in one game this season.
Brito connected with freshman Jermaine “OC” Johnson, Jr., and sophomore Samuel Emilus for the scores. Johnson, Jr., led the receivers with a single-game personal-best 92 yards on four receptions, including his 40-yard score. Senior wide receiver Sadiq Palmer added 48 yards over four catches. Emilus’ 14-yard score was his only catch of the night.
A.J. Dillon had 85 yards on 19 carries for the Eagles (4-4), who trailed 38-7 at halftime.
Boston College is at Syracuse Saturday at noon.
