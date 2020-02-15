College Hockey: Demers leads Merrimack women over UConn

STORRS, Conn. — The Merrimack women’s ice hockey team got a 27-save effort from goalie Lea-Kristine Demers to earn a 2-1 win against UConn Saturday afternoon.
The senior net-minder turned aside 15 shots by UConn in the first period, as the game remained scoreless after the first 20 minutes. Senior captain Chloe Cook gave Merrimack (5-22-5) the lead in the second, handling a pass across the high slot from Rachel Rockwell before firing in a quick snapshot for a 1-0 lead.
Merrimack doubled its lead at 9:16 of the third, as Katie Kaufman capitalized on a 3-on-2 to make it 2-0. UConn (16-13-4) would get on the board at 13:07, as Natalie Snodgrass jumped on a broken play in the crease for the 2-1 final.
The Warriors return home on Friday to take on No. 3 Northeastern at 6 p.m.
