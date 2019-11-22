AMHERST — Trailing by one goal with less than three minutes to play, Merrimack was put on the power play when UMass’ forward Philip Lagunov cross-checked Tyler Drevitch from behind.
Hanging tough but falling behind against the No. 7-ranked team in the nation, it was the opportunity the Warriors needed.
Just 24 seconds later, Logan Drevitch carried the puck into the attacking zone, kicked it to Mac Welsher, and the freshman found his classmate, Liam Dennison, coming down from the top of the zone. Dennison fired a shot from the high slot that beat UMass goalie Filip Lindberg and tied the game, 2-2.
That’s how the game would end, after UMass had a goal called back in overtime.
“The explanation to me was that their player got the shot off, but then the player hit our goalie before the puck was in the net,” Merrimack head coach Scott Borek said. “Their guy was making a hard play and tried to get it, but he just made contact before it went in.”
Hugo Esselin gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead when he jammed at a loose puck in the crease and poked it past Filip Lindberg in the first period. UMass junior captain Mitchell Chaffee answered 12 seconds later when he won the puck off a faceoff and ripped a shot past Merrimack goaltender Troy Kobryn to even the score.
“Given our opponent, I thought this was one of most thorough games of the year,” Borek said. “They are as good as anyone in our league, and we played with them. Yeah, we had some bumps in the road and some challenging shifts, but for the most part we played with them and it was an even game.”
The Warriors were coming off the bye week in hopes of getting healthy. Chase Gresock had been banged up and missed six games with an injury, but the sophomore captain returned just before the bye week at Northeastern.
Last night, the Warriors lost Liam Walsh, who left the game after taking a hit in the second period.
“We had a few days off and did some team bonding,” Gresock said. “We have some guys who are banged up so we tried to put the extra time to good use and I think that showed tonight.”
UMass has the best shot differential in the nation, but the Warriors played a relatively even game with the Minutemen, getting outshot just 28-26.
“They’re talented offensively and they play really well on the bigger sheet,” Gresock said. “In the neutral zone, we wanted to slow them down. ... I think you saw that they got a little frustrated with how we were playing, and that’s the game we want to play.”
Kramer could be done
In a pregame interview with Merrimack play-by-play voice John Leahy, Merrimack men’s hockey coach Scott Borek said that senior forward Patrick Kramer would likely be out for the rest of the season.
Kramer suffered an upper-body injury in the Friday game (Nov. 8) against Northeastern.
“The only negative (of the bye week) was we found out that Patrick Kramer would be out, and it looks like he’ll be out for the season,” Borek said. “That’s unfortunate. Ironically, the best game he’s played, probably since I’ve been here, was that Friday game against Northeastern. It’s too bad for him, and for our team.”
The former B.C. High forward had four points (1g-3a-4pts) in nine games this season. In total, he has appeared in 81 games over the course of his collegiate career, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.
Kobryn gets start
Freshman keeper Troy Kobryn started his first game since Oct. 19. Jere Huhtamaa, who was dressed, missed the game with an illness. ... Hugo Esselin and Liam Dennison scored their first collegiate goals for the Warriors.
NEXT: Merrimack hosts No. 7 UMass tonight at 7 p.m.
Merrimack 2, UMass 2 (OT)
at Mullins Center
Merrimack (2-7-2): 1-0-1-0—2
Massachusetts (7-3-1): 1-0-1-0—2
FIRST PERIOD
1. Hugo Esselin 1 (Jordan Seyfert, Jacob Modry), 5:15 (ev); 2. UMA Mitchell Chaffee 10 (Oliver Chau, Colin Felix), 5:27 (ev)
THIRD PERIOD
3. UMA Matthew Kessel 4 (Marc Del Gaizo, Bobby Trivigno), 11:48 (ev); 4. MC Liam Dennison 1 (Mac Welsher, Sami Tavernier), 17:54 (pp).
Shots: Merrimack 10-9-5-2—26; UMass 14-8-5-1—28
Saves: MC Kobryn 13-8-4-1—26; UMA Lindberg 9-9-4-2—24
Power Play: Merrimack 1 for 4 (4 shots); UMass 0 for 4 (6 shots)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.