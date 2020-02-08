College Hockey: Grant-Mentis sets new program points record for Merrimack women

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack women’s hockey team earned a 2-2 tie against the University of New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, as senior forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis set the program’s all-time points record with an assist on the game’s second goal.
She now sits at 114 points, having tallied 55 goals and 59 assists in 133 career games.
UNH (15-12-4) opened the game’s scoring when Meghara McManus poked in a rebound on the power play late in the first. Merrimack (4-21-5) scored its first of the night on the power play in the second period, as Kate Bukolska redirected a shot from the point by Julia MacLean.
The Warriors took a lead at 15:45 of the second when Gabby Jones handled a short pass from Grant-Mentis and used a screen to fire the puck inside the post. But UNH found the equalizer at 16:42 of the third on a goal by Jada Christian.
Merrimack travels to UConn on Friday (6 p.m.).
