ORONO, Maine — After Friday night’s loss to Maine, Merrimack head coach Scott Borek challenged his team. Both privately and to the media, he called his players out.
Borek didn’t feel like the Warriors had any push in a 6-2 setback against the Black Bears. As he put it, Maine shoved the Warriors, and they never shoved back.
Last night at Alfond Arena, the result was the same for the Warriors — a 3-2 loss — but Borek couldn’t have praised his players more, calling the game, “one of the best we’ve played since I’ve been here.”
“The way we played tonight is exactly how I want us to play moving forward,” he said. “I was disappointed in the result for our team, because I thought we really answered the bell.”
Merrimack opened the game by outshooting Maine 7-1 before the Black Bears put up three shots in one shift — all in about 30 seconds — and it changed the momentum of the period. Minutes later, Maine defenseman Cameron Spicer put the Black Bears on the board at the 15:41 mark of the first period, firing a shot that appeared to change directions off a Merrimack defender in front.
Merrimack freshman forward Mac Welsher tied the game on the power play just 1:08 into the second period, but the Black Bears found the net twice later in the period to take a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.
Just like they had in the second, the Warriors used an early-period power play to cut the deficit back to one goal; just 22 seconds into the third, 18-year-old defenseman Zach Uens took some open ice at the top of the zone and fired a rocket of a shot from the left circle that beat Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman — a Boston Bruins draft pick — to make the score 3-2.
Borek said he wasn’t sure what to expect before the game. It’s always an uneasy as a coach, challenging your team and not knowing how they would respond.
“I certainly wanted it, but I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “We talked to them about the need for that, to really answer the bell physically. It takes a very physical commitment to win these types of games and we put ourselves in a position to win. To the very end, all 60 minutes, we played the way we need to play.”
Merrimack had two golden chances late in the game, both off the stick of Sami Tavernier. The senior has been on fire lately, and on one bid he stickhandled through three Maine defenders for a breakaway, but the puck rolled up on edge and he couldn’t get a clean shot on Swayman.
Then with 5.8 seconds, the Warriors won a faceoff and Tavernier took a shot that deflected off Merrimack defenseman Patrick Holway in front and sailed wide.
“We had good chances,” Borek said. “We generated good looks. We made some good attempts at the net.
“Our biggest challenge now is sticking with it. We don’t get the results despite playing arguably the best game we’ve played since I’ve been here. We need to stick with it. We played the right way and my hope is that we can build on this.”
Maine 3, Merrimack 2
at Alfond Arena
Merrimack (6-18-3): 0-1-1—2
Maine (14-9-4): 1-2-0—3
First Period: 1. ME Cameron Spicer 1 (Eduards Tralmaks, AJ Drobot), 15:41 (ev).
Second Period: 2. MC Mac Welsher 6 (Chase Gresock, Logan Drevitch), 1:08 (pp); 3. ME Mitchell Fossier 7 (Tim Doherty, JD Greenway), 10:34 (ev); 4. ME AJ Drobot 4 (Eduards Tralmaks), 16:39 (ev).
Third Period: 5. MC Zach Uens (Sami Tavernier, Ben Brar), 0:38 (pp).
Shots: Merrimack 9-15-11—35; Maine 8-9-11—28
Saves: MC Huhtamaa 7-7-11—25; ME Swayman 9-14-10—33
Power Play: Merrimack 2 for 7; Maine 0 for 1
Penalties: Merrimack 5-10:00; Maine 11-22:00
