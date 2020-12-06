AMHERST — The Merrimack College men's hockey team had plenty of late pushback, but it opened its 2020-21 campaign with a 3-1 setback to Massachusetts Saturday night at Mullins Center.
Captain Chase Gresock found the back of the net for the first Merrimack goal of the season late in the third period, but the visitors (2-2) unable to find the equalizer in the final six and a half minutes of play.
While neither team was able to find the back of the net in the opening stanza, the Warriors had a pair of golden opportunities. In his first collegiate game, Alex Jefferies intercepted a pass and broke in all alone on a shorthanded breakaway, but was turned aside early in the first. Then, with under 10 seconds to go, Filip Forsmark (also playing his first collegiate game) hit Mac Welsher with a pass in the neutral zone and the sophomore tandem nearly combined to light the lamp as well.
Jere Huhtamaa was perfect in the opening 20 minutes, as he stopped all 10 shots he faced. He also backstopped the Warriors for 1:33 on a UMass 5-on-3 advantage, which was highlighted by a show-stopping glove save.
The Warriors took a pair of minor penalties in the second period and the Minutemen were able to take advantage on the second one when Huhtamaa was finally beaten by a Josh Lopina shot.
Massachusetts applied pressure in the opening minutes of the third and cashed in when Eric Faith put one home to make it a 2-0 game.
The Warriors open their home slate Sunday afternoon at Lawler Rink with another 4:30 puck drop against the Minutemen.
