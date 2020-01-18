College Hockey: Merrimack women can’t hold late lead

ORONO, Maine — The Merrimack women’s hockey team lead by a goal heading into the third period, but couldn’t hold onto it in an eventual 2-1 loss to Maine Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors (4-18-3) got the games first goal in the first period. From a play in the neutral zone, the puck was passed from Rachel Rockwell up the boards to Katie Kaufman inside the offensive zone. Kaufman held the puck before feeding it over to Megan Fergusson, who brought the puck across the faceoff circle before flying a pass over to Dani Castino. Castino crashed the net, flipping in her fourth goal of the year for the lead.
The game remained scoreless in the second, with goalie Léa Kristine Demers making 15 saves in the middle frame.
But Maine (10-10-4) scored two goals in the late stages of the third, the game-winner coming on a broken play while the Black Bears were shorthanded.
Merrimack travels to Boston University on Friday (7 p.m.).
Merrimack men fall at UMass Lowell
LOWELL — The Merrimack College men’s hockey team gave up a pair of early goals and could not recover in a 6-4 loss to #13/13 UMass Lowell Saturday night at the Tsongas Center.
The River Hawks scored twice in the game’s opening seven minutes, and the Warriors were unable to come back in the second setback of the weekend. Merrimack had a dramatic comeback attempt late in the third period, but still fell a couple of goals shy.
Merrimack trailed 6-1 in the third before scoring three straight goals.
The Warriors stay in North Andover next weekend for a Hockey East weekend series. Vermont is set to come to Lawler for a pair of games that starts Friday at 7 p.m.
