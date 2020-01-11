College Hockey: Merrimack women fall to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Merrimack women’s hockey team was unable to capture points in the season finale against Vermont, falling 4-2 on Saturday evening.
Vermont (9-9-5) jumped to a lead just over two minutes into the game, and made it 2-0 minutes later. Despite the pair of goals, Merrimack (4-17-2) outshot Vermont 7-6 in the first period.
Merrimack’s first goal of the night came from Kate Bukolska on the power play. Chloe Cook handled a puck in from the half boards and brought it in, firing a shot off the nearside post. The puck skirted loose in front where Bukolska lifted it over the sprawled Vermont goaltender for her fourth of the year.
On a 4-on-4, Vermont regained its two-goal lead in the last 33 seconds of the period. The Catamounts, on the power play to open the third, added their fourth goal 1:29 into the period to make it 4-1.
A minute and a half later, senior Mikyla Grant-Mentis snagged a loose puck in the defensive zone and carried end-to-end, finishing with a shot stuffed in glove side for a shorthanded breakway goal.
The Warriors travel to play Maine on Friday at 2 p.m.
