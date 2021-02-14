NORTH ANDOVER -- Merrimack women's ice hockey fought in an evenly-matched contest against the University of Maine Black Bears on Saturday, falling 2-1 after first year player Ally Qualley scored her first career goal.
The struggling Warriors dropped to 1-14 while Maine improved to 6-7.
On the game's opening power play, the visitors scored on a deflected shot from the slot, with a screen bedded in front of the net at 3:05 of the first.
The Warriors pressed offensively in the first, posting 15 shots on goal through the opening 20 minutes, doubling down the effort with seven shots in the second.
Merrimack broke its goalless drought at 18:20 of the middle frame.
Emma Gorski made 25 saves for Merrimack while Loryn Porter had 24 stops for Maine.
The Warriors will finish the weekend series against the Black Bears on Sunday at Lawler, with puck drop set for 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.