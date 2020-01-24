College Hockey: Merrimack women skate to tie with No. 7/8 BU

BOSTON — Redshirt senior Abbey Stanley scored her first goal of the year for the No. 7/8 Boston University women’s ice hockey team in a 1-1 tie with Merrimack on Friday night.
Stanley’s goal came midway through the first period and BU held that 1-0 advantage until Merrimack equalized with a power-play marker by Courtney Maud at 14:09 of the final frame. Sophomore Kate Stuart made 23 saves for the Terrriers, who won the shots battle, 36-24, and Lea-Kristine Demers made 35 saves — 7 in overtime — for the Warriors.
BU and Merrimack will conclude their season series on Saturday at Lawler Rink (2 p.m.).
