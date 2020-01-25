College Hockey: Merrimack women stumble against BU

NORTH ANDOVER — After earning a hard-fought tie on Friday night, the Merrimack College women’s hockey team lost to No. 7/8 Boston University, 6-3, Saturday afternoon.
BU (17-5-3) scored the game’s first goal before Dominika Laskova responded three minutes later, handling a feed from center ice before walking in and firing over the goaltender’s shoulder. The Terriers added a trio of goals, with two coming in the second and another in the opening 90 seconds of the third to hold a 4-1 lead.
Merrimack (4-19-4) got one back when Courtney Maud grabbed the puck in the neutral zone, skated into the offensive zone and fired it bar down to make it a two-goal game. And after another BU goal, Chloe Cook skated in through space across the faceoff circle and scored to keep it close.
But the Terriers struck for the final goal of the night at 16:42 of the third.
The Warriors travel to Providence on Friday (6 p.m.).
