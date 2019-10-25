NORTH ANDOVER — Katie Kaufman’s goal at 9:35 of the third was the equalizer as the Merrimack women’s hockey team tied UVM in overtime, 4-4, Friday afternoon.
Other Warrior goals were by Courtney Maud, Keisha Dicaire and Mikyla Grant-Mentis. Dominika Laskova had two assists. Lea-Kristine Demers had 26 saves for Merrimack (2-4-2, 0-4-2 Hockey East).
Sini Karjalainen matched a program-record four assists for Vermont (2-1-4, 0-1-2 Hockey East). Lily Humphrey scored twice for the Catamounts.
The two will square off again today (Saturday) at 2 p.m.
