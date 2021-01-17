CHESTNUT HILL — Luck was not on the Merrimack College men's hockey team's side Saturday night at Conte Forum, as myriad golden chances just missed in a 2-1 loss to No. 3-ranked Boston College.
Merrimack hit multiple posts and was denied on other point blank chances, as the Warriors narrowly missed on an upset bid.
Boston College improved to 6-2 while the Warriors fell to 1-6.
The hosts got off to a quick start when freshman Eamon Powell put one past Warrior netminder Zachary Borgiel 1:30 into the contest. Merrimack established its game in the second period and outshot BC in both the first and second periods but an unfortunate bounce led to Danny Weight's tally for the Eagles just over eight minutes in.
Zach Vinnell scored for the Warriors on a power play to cut the lead in half but they could get no closer despite a number of good attempts.
Merrimack ended the night with a 35-21 edge in shots on goal, which included an 18-6 advantage in the final frame. Also impressive was Merrimack's penalty kill, which has now killed off 14 consecutive chances.
The two teams return to action at 4 p.m. this afternoon at Merrimack.
