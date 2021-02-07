NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack had plenty of opportunities in the first period of yesterday’s 5-1 loss to Providence. Puck possession was tilted in Merrimack’s favor, but the Warriors ultimately misfired too often. The first period ended with no score, and it would be Merrimack’s best 20 minutes of the game.
The Friars, who are ranked No. 16 in the nation, scored twice in the second and three more times in the third (including an empty-net goal) to earn the three points.
“Our guys played really hard, but we missed the net way too much,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “We didn’t capitalize on the opportunities we were able to create. Against Providence, you won’t get those opportunities back.”
Merrimack out-attempted Providence 30-8 in the first period, but only eight of those shot attempts hit Friar goaltender Jaxson Stauber. Twelve of those attempts were blocked by Providence defenders and 10 more missed the target.
The game tilted in Providence’s favor early in the second period. The Friars had a 9-2 shot edge at the midpoint of the second period and out-attempted the Warriors 32-18 in the second frame.
“We started moving our feet and finishing hits in the second,” Providence hed coach Nate Leaman said. “They won a lot of puck races and had all the momentum through the first period because their feet were moving. Ours were not, at all. Their D is good at attacking up ice with the puck and if you don’t angle and finish them, you’ll see speed coming at you and we saw too much speed. I told our assistants that it looked like practice for them.”
Merrimack’s Regan Kimens notched his second goal of the season with 5:24 left in the game to make the score 4-1.
Greg Printz added an empty-net goal for the Friars with 29 seconds left.
“We gave up some plays that I think we’ll be disappointed with when we look back on the film,” Borek said. “We’re disappointed in the result, but I’m not unhappy with the effort and our resiliency. (Providence) is a good team, it takes 60 minutes.”
The Warriors and Friars conclude the home-and-home series tomorrow (2 p.m.) at Schneider Arena in Providence.
Injury bug continues
Merrimack was already without Logan Drevitch, Ben Brar and Zach Vinnell due to injury. It was revealed before the game that freshman sensation Alex Jefferies will be out with a lower-body injury he suffered against UConn last weekend.
“He’s out for an extended period of time,” Borek said.
The Warriors also lost Mac Welsher in the third period of Saturday’s loss, after he took a thunderous hit to the shoulder in the corner by the Zamboni entrance.
Splitting up familiar pair
From what I could tell, going through line charts (thanks to collegehockeystats.net), Saturday’s game marked the first time Declan Carlile and Zach Uens did not play together in their Merrimack careers. The sophomore defensemen, who also played together in juniors with the Wellington Dukes (OJHL), were split up yesterday after Vinnell was out injured.
“We don’t know when Zach will be back,” Borek said. “We need to be able to play all six defensemen. By switching those guys, I think it balanced our D well. They did a good job getting pucks out and getting the first touch on pucks. Two of the goals we gave up were actually because we had a forward who needed to be in a position to help, and they weren’t there.”
