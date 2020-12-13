BOSTON — The second period wasn’t kind for the Merrimack College men’s hockey team Saturday night at Matthews Arena, as Northeastern topped the Warriors, 8-2.
Dominic Dockery and Conor Lovett were the highlights for the visitors, as both were able to light the lamp in the losing effort. It was the first collegiate goal for Lovett, who played in just his third career game.
The Warriors dropped to 1-2 while the game was the season opener for Northeastern.
Merrimack controlled the pace in the opening five minutes, but it was the Huskies that got the upper hand early. Northeastern tallied an even strength and power play marker in the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Northeastern kept its foot on the gas to begin the second period and tallied four goals in the opening 11 minutes and 15 seconds.
After the teams finished the second with the same 6-1 score, Northeastern added a pair in the final three minutes of the third on tallies from Steven Agriogianis and Riley Hughes.
Lovett and the Warriors capped the scoring with just over a minute to play on a great setup.
The teams finish their home-and-home set Sunday afternoon when they meet up at Lawler Rink. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m.
Merrimack women prevail
WORCESTER — A stellar defensive performance by Emma Gorski in goal led the way for the Merrimack offense to jump to a 3-2 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday for the women’s hockey team’s first victory of the year.
The Lady Warriors are now 1-1 while Holy Cross dropped to 2-4. The Crusaders had defeated Merrimack, 4-2, on Friday night.
The 44 saves by Gorski were the second highest stops in her collegiate tenure. Her career high 47 saves came on Feb. 7, 2020 against Northeastern. The Warriors were outshot 46-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.