NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College women’s ice hockey team allowed four second period goals, and fell to the University of Maine Black Bears 6-1 at Lawler Rink on Sunday afternoon.
Merrimack fell to 1-15-0 on the season (1-15-0 Hockey East). Maine improved to 7-7-0 (7-7-0 Hockey East).
Maine scored the game’s first goal at 4:58 of the first. But Merrimack responded less than four minutes later. Defender Julia MacLean snagged a puck and fired a shot that Courtney Maud tipped home for her second goal of the season.
Maine retook the lead late in the first, then scored four more in the second period, two coming on the power play.
The next game for Merrimack College has not yet been announced.
