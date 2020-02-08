College Hockey: UMass Lowell holds on to beat Merrimack

LOWELL — The No. 14 ranked UMass Lowell men's hockey team earned a 4-3 victory at Merrimack College in Hockey East play Saturday night.
The River Hawks improve to 15-7-5 overall (9-4-4 HEA) with the victory, while Merrimack drops to 7-19-3 overall (5-11-3 HEA). With it's four-point weekend, UMass Lowell moves into sole possession of second place in the Hockey East standings.
"I thought we were fortunate to get two points tonight, I thought we were average to start the game, a little sluggish," said UMass Lowell Head Coach Norm Bazin. "It got better in the second, obviously the second was our best period and we just hung on in the third, it wasn't our best effort."
UMass Lowell scored all four of its goals in the second period, starting with Matt Brown's sixth of the season on the power play to knot the game at 1-1 just 1:18 into the second. Tewksbury's Connor Sodergren extended the River Hawks' lead to 2-1 with his eighth tally of the year midway through the second before freshman teammate Blake Wells tapped in a rebound for his first collegiate tally shortly after. Then rookie blueliner Marek Korenick added his second goal in as many games with a wrister from the right face-off circle to make it a 4-1 contest in favor of UMass Lowell. Merrimack added two goals in the third period at 9:27 by Liam Walsh and 12:24 by Chase Gresock via the power play, but couldn't find the equalizer. The Warriors struck first with 4:05 to go in the opening frame on Tyler Irvine's 12th goal of the season. Senior goalie Tyler Wall had 24 saves in his 15th win of the season, while Merrimack's Jere Huhtamaa also recorded 24 stops in the losing effort. Wall recorded 10 first-period saves and posted 14 in the final two stanzas.
UMass Lowell returns to action on Friday against Northeastern (7:15), while Merrimack hosts Boston College on Friday as well (7 p.m.).
