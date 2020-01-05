College Hockey UMass Lowelltops Merrimack 

NORTH ANDOVER — Behind 23 saves from goaltender Tyler Wall — who tied a UMass Lowell’s Division 1 record with his 51st win — the River Hawks defeated the Merrimack men’s hockey team, 3-1, on Saturday at Lawler Arena.
After a scoreless first period, the River Hawks rolled with three straight goals before the Warriors got on the board late in the game on a goal by Griff Jeszka.
“We had a lot of guys who worked really hard and played more minutes than they played all year,” said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. “I think our guys will be sick when we look at the film because we worked really hard for our opportunities and we gave up three bunny goals because we made mistakes off the puck. It was disappointing that our detail wasn’t better without the puck. I can’t complain about our effort, and I certainly can’t complain about the efforts of some guys who played a lot of minutes.”
Aside from the score, most of the game’s statistical categories were even. Merrimack outshot UMass Lowell 25-24, the Warriors won the faceoff battle 27-26 and shot attempts were 51-42 in favor of the Warriors.
“The whole thing to me is confidence,” Borek said. “You have a team in one jersey that has won a lot of games over the last five years and a team in our jersey that hasn’t won a lot. It’s tough to get that thing turned downhill. That’s our biggest challenge as a staff and as a program is to turn the momentum downhill, and we’re working hard on that. Our players are doing a good job trying to make that happen.”
Warriors Find Success on the Dot
Merrimack’s 45 percent success rate on faceoffs has the Warriors ranked near the bottom nationally in the category. Merrimack’s positive night on the draw (27-26) was the first time the Warriors have won the faceoff battle in a game since Nov. 9 against Northeastern, a stretch of nine games.
“(Last week) against Duluth I didn’t think we were very good on the dot, and they’re very good on the faceoff, so I actually spoke to their coach after the game and asked how they approach it,” Borek said. “In practice, we used a drill that I got directly from (Duluth) and I thought it was really good for us. It was a high-compete drill and our players liked it and I think we succeeded because of it.”
Power Play
The Warriors have gone two straight games without a power-play goal and are on a stretch where they’re now 0 for their last 8.
In their last five games, the Warriors are 2 for 16 on the power play.
“We were too slow,” Borek said. “Obviously we have players that are out, and we’re trying new units, but our power play is just not playing fast enough.”
The Warriors are missing Tyler Irvine, Jordan Seyfert and Patrick Kramer, who would have been the team’s top-three centers.
“We were thinking too much on the power play and we weren’t doing enough. We over-thought it and didn’t move it fast enough.”
#13 UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 1
at Lawler Arena
UMass Lowell (11-4-4): 0-2-1—3
Merrimack (4-14-2): 0-0-1—1
First Period: None.
Second Period: 1) UML Kenny Hausinger 6 (Brian Chambers, Colin O’Neil), 13:41 (ev); 2) UML Andre Lee 5 (Chris Schutz), 7:27 (ev); 3. UML Connor Sodergren 6 (Andre Lee, Jon McDonald), 10:02 (pp).
Third Period: 4) MC Griff Jeszka 2 (Ryan Nolan, Hugo Esselin), 15:30 (ev).
Shots: Merrimack 11-5-9—25; Lowell 8-8-8—24
Saves: MC Kobryn 24 shots-21saves; UML Wall 24-23
Power Play: Merrimack 0 for 5 (4 shots); Lowell 1 for 3 (7 shots)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.