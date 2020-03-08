WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Senior Joey Porricelli recorded his 200th career hit for Merrimack College, which loss 8-3 to the College of William & Mary on Sunday.
The Warriors fell behind by four runs, and were unable to overcome the early deficit. Merrimack dropped to 6-8 on the year while William & Mary improved to 8-8.
Porricelli became the seventh player in school history to reach 200 hits. He increased his program record for runs scored, touching home for the 144th time in his career
Michael Golankiewicz knocking in a pair of runs from the No. 2 spot in the order for the Warriors.
Merrimack makes a quick trip down to Long Island to face Stony Brook on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.
The matchup pits former Warrior boss Jim Martin against his protégé Nick Barese. Martin was the Warriors’ head coach for four years from 2011-14, and is Stony Brook’s associate head coach.
Knights split openers
After dropping its first game of the season to UConn-Avery Point, 6-3, the Northern Essex Community College baseball team bounced back with a 5-4 victory in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday.
In the first game, John Prentice had two hits and Mike Stellato had a two-run double. Stellato scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh of the second game when he led off with a double and then scored on a hit by Logan Burrill. Dylan Duval and Burrill both had two hits in the game. Tom Cattaneo pitched the final two innings without allowing a hit.
Amato paces Warriors
The Merrimack College softball team took its second consecutive victory on Saturday night, earning a landslide 13-4 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats in Florida. Former Pinkerton standout Abby Amato had two hits, three runs and five RBI to set the offensive pace.
Merrimack had less success Sunday, falling to South Dakota State 12-0 and Ohio University 6-0. The Warriors are now 2-9.
