HAVERHILL -- Four Northern Essex Community College pitchers combined to strike out 15 batters and allow just one hit on Wednesday evening against the Fisher College JV.
Alex Sweeney took the ball to start for the Knights and he struck out seven batters over three innings of work. Hunter Wilichoski and Georgetown’s Sean Letarte each followed by throwing two innings apiece and recorded four and three strikeouts respectively.
Nick White recorded the game’s final three outs and struck out one batter in the process.
For the game, NECC cranked out 13 hits with Chris Presinal, Logan Burrill and Joe Muzio each recording multiple hits in the game.
Merrimack swept again
The Merrimack softball team fell in both games of a doubleheader against Boston University Thursday. BU won the first game 8-0 in six innings and then prevailed 7-3.
Olivia Crowley had a home run and single for the Warriors in the second game and Salem’s Lexi LeFebre had an RBI single.
