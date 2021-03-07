College Roundup: Vaughan gets win for Northern Essex

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Northern Essex baseball team split a doubleheader at Mitchell, falling in Game 1 6-4 in nine innings and winning Game 2 6-1.
Game 1 starter Todd Tringale threw six innings of three-hit, two run baseball striking out eight and walking one.
In Game 2, Dallas Vaughan of Haverhill allowed five hits and one run over six innings of work, striking out five and didn’t allow a walk.
In game two, with the game tied 1-1, the Knights took the lead for good in the second inning. Hunter Wilichoski and Chris Presinal reaching via a walk and single and Clay Campbell tripled them home. He later scored on a fielder’s choice.
Sorenson dazzles Maine
ANDOVER — Riley Sorenson threw seven shutout innings and Merrimack baseball beat UMaine, 5-0, in game 1 on Sunday. The visitors rallied for a 14-9 win in Game 2 at Greater Lawrence Tech.
On the day, Alex Haba was 5-for-9 with four extra-base hits, Joey Porricelli homered and Kurtis Stadnicki notched two triples and a double.
For Maine, Joe Bramanti of North Andover came up big, going 5 for 9 with two runs and an RBI.
Merrimack is now 1-3 and Maine is 3-1.
