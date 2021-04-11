EMMITSBURG, Md. – The Merrimack College men’s lacrosse team got the last laugh Saturday afternoon at Waldron Family Stadium, as it won a back-and-forth battle against Mount St. Mary’s, 12-11.
The Warriors scored the game’s final two goals in the last six minutes, including Joey Ford III’s first collegiate tally with 2:21 to play to knock off the host Mountaineers. Christian Thomas originally tied the game with 5:33 to go to complete his hat trick and four-point effort.
Offensively, Jack Rooney continued his stellar sophomore campaign with five goals and an assist and Sean Black had a team-high four assists to go along with a goal for five points.
Merrimack improved to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in NEC action.
Baseball team swept
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — After winning the series opener against Central Connecticut State University on Friday, the Merrimack College baseball team dropped a pair of contests to the defending Northeast Conference (NEC) champions on Saturday in league action.
The defeats dropped Merrimack’s record to 9-13 (5-7 NEC) while CCSU improved to 12-6 (9-3 NEC).
The opener from the CCSU Baseball Field saw the Warriors hold a lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, but at that point the hosts took control for a 6-3 win. Central then went on to prevail in the second game, 11-3.
Softball team swept
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College softball team dropped both contests in the second day of action against the talented Long Island University Sharks on Saturday, 8-0 and 15-6.
Merrimack is now 6-18 overall and 4-12 in the NEC.
