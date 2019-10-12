EAST

Albany (NY) 38, Towson 21

Alvernia 29, Lycoming 24

Amherst 36, Bowdoin 14

Anna Maria 21, Alfred St. 20

Bethany (WV) 27, Geneva 24

Bowie St. 64, Chowan 17

Brockport 38, Hartwick 0

Bryant 27, LIU 22

Bucknell 32, Colgate 14

CCSU 24, Columbia 14

California (Pa.) 35, Clarion 20

Case Reserve 35, Washington & Jefferson 19

Cortland St. 42, Morrisville St. 28

Dartmouth 42, Yale 10

Dean 28, SUNY Maritime 10

Delaware Valley 28, King’s (Pa.) 13

Fordham 30, Georgetown 27

Framingham St. 56, Fitchburg St. 7

Frostburg St. 35, WV Wesleyan 13

Gallaudet 28, Castleton 27, OT

Harvard 35, Cornell 22

Hobart 41, RPI 27

Holy Cross 47, Brown 31

Husson 42, Curry 40

Iowa St. 38, West Virginia 14

Ithaca 48, Buffalo St. 14

Kutztown 35, East Stroudsburg 13

Lebanon Valley 31, FDU-Florham 30

MIT 30, Maine Maritime 12

Marshall 31, Old Dominion 17

McKendree 28, Wheeling Jesuit 14

Merchant Marine 30, Norwich 20

Mercyhurst 44, Edinboro 23

Middlebury 27, Colby 26

Millersville 48, Lock Haven 23

Misericordia 40, Widener 35

Monmouth (NJ) 45, Presbyterian 0

Montclair St. 10, College of NJ 7

Morgan St. 34, Delaware St. 3

New Hampshire 20, Stony Brook 14

Norfolk St. 49, Howard 21

Notre Dame Coll. 63, Charleston (WV) 53

Pace 35, Assumption 32

Penn 38, Sacred Heart 24

Plymouth St. 38, Westfield St. 13

Richmond 24, Maine 17

Robert Morris 20, St. Francis (Pa.) 17, 2OT

S. Connecticut 31, Bentley 17

Salisbury 45, Wesley 38

Seton Hill 25, Gannon 21

Shepherd 32, Shippensburg 30

Slippery Rock 45, Indiana (Pa.) 42

Springfield 20, Coast Guard 14

Stonehill 52, Franklin Pierce 0

Temple 30, Memphis 28

Trinity (Conn.) 51, Bates 0

Union (NY) 47, Rochester 19

Urbana 31, Glenville St. 24

Utica 34, St. John Fisher 28

W. Virginia St. 42, Fairmont St. 38

West Chester 20, Bloomsburg 17

West Liberty 47, Concord 6

Wilkes 42, Albright 40

Williams 35, Hamilton 10

SOUTH

Austin Peay 28, SE Missouri 24

Averett 55, LaGrange 7

Centre 24, Sewanee 21

Clemson 45, Florida St. 14

Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23

Elon 42, Delaware 7

FAU 28, Middle Tennessee 13

Florida A&M 42, SC State 38

Gardner-Webb 35, Hampton 27

Georgia St. 31, Coastal Carolina 21

Grambling St. 23, Alabama A&M 10

James Madison 38, Villanova 24

Morehead St. 30, Jacksonville 22

Murray St. 31, Tennessee St. 17

San Diego 37, Davidson 17

South Carolina 20, Georgia 17, 2OT

South Florida 27, BYU 23

Tennessee 20, Mississippi St. 10

The Citadel 35, W. Carolina 17

Tulane 49, UConn 7

UNLV 34, Vanderbilt 10

VMI 48, Samford 41, OT

Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17

Webber 34, Faulkner 31

Winston-Salem 23, Johnson C. Smith 7

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 16, St. Cloud St. 13, OT

Beloit 13, Lawrence 7

Bemidji St. 25, SW Minnesota St. 24

Benedictine (Ill.) 48, Rockford 13

Bowling Green 20, Toledo 7

Carleton 14, Hamline 7

Chicago 37, Knox 6

Coe 27, Buena Vista 13

Dayton 41, Valparaiso 28

DePauw 21, Hiram 7

Denison 49, Oberlin 0

Drake 42, Butler 7

Hanover 42, Defiance 0

Illinois College 56, Cornell (Iowa) 17

Illinois Wesleyan 31, Carthage 7

Indiana 35, Rutgers 0

Indiana St. 20, W. Illinois 10

IJacksonville St. 28, E. Illinois 20

John Carroll 90, Capital 0

Kalamazoo 44, Finlandia 0

Kent St. 26, Akron 3

Lake Forest 24, Macalester 7

Michigan 42, Illinois 25

Michigan Tech 24, N. Michigan 20

Midland 61, Hastings 20

Millikin 30, Carroll (Wis.) 7

N. Dakota St. 46, N. Iowa 14

N. Illinois 39, Ohio 36

Olivet 21, Adrian 17

Purdue 40, Maryland 14

South Dakota 45, Missouri St. 10

W. Michigan 38, Miami (Ohio) 16

Wisconsin 38, Michigan St. 0

Wittenberg 52, Allegheny 14

Wooster 24, Wabash 10

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 47, Texas A&M 28

Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30, 2OT

Cincinnati 38, Houston 23

Oklahoma 34, Texas 27

UAB 33, UTSA 14

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 38, Washington St. 34

Nevada 41, San Jose St. 38

Portland St. 24, Idaho 0

