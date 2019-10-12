EAST
Albany (NY) 38, Towson 21
Alvernia 29, Lycoming 24
Amherst 36, Bowdoin 14
Anna Maria 21, Alfred St. 20
Bethany (WV) 27, Geneva 24
Bowie St. 64, Chowan 17
Brockport 38, Hartwick 0
Bryant 27, LIU 22
Bucknell 32, Colgate 14
CCSU 24, Columbia 14
California (Pa.) 35, Clarion 20
Case Reserve 35, Washington & Jefferson 19
Cortland St. 42, Morrisville St. 28
Dartmouth 42, Yale 10
Dean 28, SUNY Maritime 10
Delaware Valley 28, King’s (Pa.) 13
Fordham 30, Georgetown 27
Framingham St. 56, Fitchburg St. 7
Frostburg St. 35, WV Wesleyan 13
Gallaudet 28, Castleton 27, OT
Harvard 35, Cornell 22
Hobart 41, RPI 27
Holy Cross 47, Brown 31
Husson 42, Curry 40
Iowa St. 38, West Virginia 14
Ithaca 48, Buffalo St. 14
Kutztown 35, East Stroudsburg 13
Lebanon Valley 31, FDU-Florham 30
MIT 30, Maine Maritime 12
Marshall 31, Old Dominion 17
McKendree 28, Wheeling Jesuit 14
Merchant Marine 30, Norwich 20
Mercyhurst 44, Edinboro 23
Middlebury 27, Colby 26
Millersville 48, Lock Haven 23
Misericordia 40, Widener 35
Monmouth (NJ) 45, Presbyterian 0
Montclair St. 10, College of NJ 7
Morgan St. 34, Delaware St. 3
New Hampshire 20, Stony Brook 14
Norfolk St. 49, Howard 21
Notre Dame Coll. 63, Charleston (WV) 53
Pace 35, Assumption 32
Penn 38, Sacred Heart 24
Plymouth St. 38, Westfield St. 13
Richmond 24, Maine 17
Robert Morris 20, St. Francis (Pa.) 17, 2OT
S. Connecticut 31, Bentley 17
Salisbury 45, Wesley 38
Seton Hill 25, Gannon 21
Shepherd 32, Shippensburg 30
Slippery Rock 45, Indiana (Pa.) 42
Springfield 20, Coast Guard 14
Stonehill 52, Franklin Pierce 0
Temple 30, Memphis 28
Trinity (Conn.) 51, Bates 0
Union (NY) 47, Rochester 19
Urbana 31, Glenville St. 24
Utica 34, St. John Fisher 28
W. Virginia St. 42, Fairmont St. 38
West Chester 20, Bloomsburg 17
West Liberty 47, Concord 6
Wilkes 42, Albright 40
Williams 35, Hamilton 10
SOUTH
Austin Peay 28, SE Missouri 24
Averett 55, LaGrange 7
Centre 24, Sewanee 21
Clemson 45, Florida St. 14
Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23
Elon 42, Delaware 7
FAU 28, Middle Tennessee 13
Florida A&M 42, SC State 38
Gardner-Webb 35, Hampton 27
Georgia St. 31, Coastal Carolina 21
Grambling St. 23, Alabama A&M 10
James Madison 38, Villanova 24
Morehead St. 30, Jacksonville 22
Murray St. 31, Tennessee St. 17
San Diego 37, Davidson 17
South Carolina 20, Georgia 17, 2OT
South Florida 27, BYU 23
Tennessee 20, Mississippi St. 10
The Citadel 35, W. Carolina 17
Tulane 49, UConn 7
UNLV 34, Vanderbilt 10
VMI 48, Samford 41, OT
Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17
Webber 34, Faulkner 31
Winston-Salem 23, Johnson C. Smith 7
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 16, St. Cloud St. 13, OT
Beloit 13, Lawrence 7
Bemidji St. 25, SW Minnesota St. 24
Benedictine (Ill.) 48, Rockford 13
Bowling Green 20, Toledo 7
Carleton 14, Hamline 7
Chicago 37, Knox 6
Coe 27, Buena Vista 13
Dayton 41, Valparaiso 28
DePauw 21, Hiram 7
Denison 49, Oberlin 0
Drake 42, Butler 7
Hanover 42, Defiance 0
Illinois College 56, Cornell (Iowa) 17
Illinois Wesleyan 31, Carthage 7
Indiana 35, Rutgers 0
Indiana St. 20, W. Illinois 10
IJacksonville St. 28, E. Illinois 20
John Carroll 90, Capital 0
Kalamazoo 44, Finlandia 0
Kent St. 26, Akron 3
Lake Forest 24, Macalester 7
Michigan 42, Illinois 25
Michigan Tech 24, N. Michigan 20
Midland 61, Hastings 20
Millikin 30, Carroll (Wis.) 7
N. Dakota St. 46, N. Iowa 14
N. Illinois 39, Ohio 36
Olivet 21, Adrian 17
Purdue 40, Maryland 14
South Dakota 45, Missouri St. 10
W. Michigan 38, Miami (Ohio) 16
Wisconsin 38, Michigan St. 0
Wittenberg 52, Allegheny 14
Wooster 24, Wabash 10
SOUTHWEST
Alabama 47, Texas A&M 28
Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30, 2OT
Cincinnati 38, Houston 23
Oklahoma 34, Texas 27
UAB 33, UTSA 14
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 38, Washington St. 34
Nevada 41, San Jose St. 38
Portland St. 24, Idaho 0
