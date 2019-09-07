EAST
Boston College 45, Richmond 13
Bowie St. 34, American International 20
Carnegie-Mellon 24, MIT 7
Central Connecticut 40, Merrimack 37
Clarion 48, Shippensburg 28
Coast Guard 27, New England 17
Cortland St. 63, Fitchburg St. 0
Duquesne 44, Walsh 3
Georgetown 43, Marist 3
Holy Cross 13, New Hampshire 10
Illinois 31, UConn 23
Indiana (Pa.) 24, New Haven 13
Ithaca 66, St. Vincent 28
Kutztown 54, Assumption 16
Maryland 63, Syracuse 20
Mass.-Dartmouth 54, Alfred St. 7
Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 21
Morrisville St. 39, Bridgewater (Mass.) 7
Norwich 22, Salve Regina 19
Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10
Plymouth St. 23, Castleton 17
RPI 52, Allegheny 14
S. Illinois 45, UMass 20
SUNY Maritime 24, Maine Maritime 21
Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 14
Susquehanna 42, Lycoming 26
Union (NY) 42, Westfield St. 7
W. Connecticut 12, William Paterson 9
W. New England 33, Springfield 17
Washington & Jefferson 16, Wittenberg 8
Wesley 69, Franklin Pierce 0
West Chester 14, Bentley 7
SOUTH
Alabama St. 38, Tuskegee 31
Alabama 62, New Mexico St. 10
Appalachian St. 56, Charlotte 41
Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 10
Campbell 38, Shaw 14
Cent. Arkansas 24, Austin Peay 16
Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10
Davidson 45, Va. Lynchburg 7
Duke 45, NC A&T 13
East Carolina 48, Gardner-Webb 9
Elon 35, The Citadel 28
Florida St. 45, Louisiana-Monroe 44, OT
Georgia 63, Murray St. 17
Georgia Southern 26, Maine 18
Georgia Tech 14, South Florida 10
Howard Payne 48, Austin 34
Huntingdon 69, Guilford 43
James Madison 44, St. Francis (Pa.) 7
Louisiana Tech 20, Grambling St. 14
Memphis 55, Southern U. 24
Mercer 45, Presbyterian 7
Mississippi St. 38, Southern Miss. 15
NC State 41, W. Carolina 0
S. Virginia 34, Montclair St. 21
South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10
Stetson 58, Louisiana College 13
VMI 63, Mars Hill 21
Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17
West Georgia 37, Catawba 9
MIDWEST
Augsburg 36, Ripon 2
Aurora 50, St. Norbert 40
Baldwin-Wallace 31, Alma 14
Ball St. 57, Fordham 29
Carleton 41, Macalester 0
Dayton 42, Indiana St. 35
Indiana 52, E. Illinois 0
Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
John Carroll 21, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 7
Kalamazoo 3, Oberlin 0
Kansas St. 52, Bowling Green 0
Kent St. 26, Kennesaw St. 23, OT
Miami (Ohio) 48, Tennessee Tech 17
Michigan 24, Army 21, 2OT
Michigan Tech 29, Hillsdale 14
Missouri 38, West Virginia 7
N. Dakota St. 38, North Dakota 7
N. Iowa 34, S. Utah 14
N. Michigan 30, McKendree 9
Ohio St. 42, Cincinnati 0
Purdue 42, Vanderbilt 24
Quincy 38, Central St. (Ohio) 8
UAB 31, Akron 20
Wisconsin 61, Cent. Michigan 0
Youngstown St. 54, Howard 28
FAR WEST
Colorado 34, Nebraska 31, OT
Colorado St. 38, W. Illinois 13
San Diego St. 23, UCLA 14
UC Davis 38, San Diego 35
Utah 35, N. Illinois 17
Washington St. 59, N. Colorado 17
