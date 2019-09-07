EAST

Boston College 45, Richmond 13

Bowie St. 34, American International 20

Carnegie-Mellon 24, MIT 7

Central Connecticut 40, Merrimack 37

Clarion 48, Shippensburg 28

Coast Guard 27, New England 17

Cortland St. 63, Fitchburg St. 0

Duquesne 44, Walsh 3

Georgetown 43, Marist 3

Holy Cross 13, New Hampshire 10

Illinois 31, UConn 23

Indiana (Pa.) 24, New Haven 13

Ithaca 66, St. Vincent 28

Kutztown 54, Assumption 16

Maryland 63, Syracuse 20

Mass.-Dartmouth 54, Alfred St. 7

Monmouth (NJ) 24, Lafayette 21

Morrisville St. 39, Bridgewater (Mass.) 7

Norwich 22, Salve Regina 19

Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10

Plymouth St. 23, Castleton 17

RPI 52, Allegheny 14

S. Illinois 45, UMass 20

SUNY Maritime 24, Maine Maritime 21

Stonehill 33, Bloomsburg 14

Susquehanna 42, Lycoming 26

Union (NY) 42, Westfield St. 7

W. Connecticut 12, William Paterson 9

W. New England 33, Springfield 17

Washington & Jefferson 16, Wittenberg 8

Wesley 69, Franklin Pierce 0

West Chester 14, Bentley 7

SOUTH

Alabama St. 38, Tuskegee 31

Alabama 62, New Mexico St. 10

Appalachian St. 56, Charlotte 41

Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 10

Campbell 38, Shaw 14

Cent. Arkansas 24, Austin Peay 16

Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

Davidson 45, Va. Lynchburg 7

Duke 45, NC A&T 13

East Carolina 48, Gardner-Webb 9

Elon 35, The Citadel 28

Florida St. 45, Louisiana-Monroe 44, OT

Georgia 63, Murray St. 17

Georgia Southern 26, Maine 18

Georgia Tech 14, South Florida 10

Howard Payne 48, Austin 34

Huntingdon 69, Guilford 43

James Madison 44, St. Francis (Pa.) 7

Louisiana Tech 20, Grambling St. 14

Memphis 55, Southern U. 24

Mercer 45, Presbyterian 7

Mississippi St. 38, Southern Miss. 15

NC State 41, W. Carolina 0

S. Virginia 34, Montclair St. 21

South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Stetson 58, Louisiana College 13

VMI 63, Mars Hill 21

Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17

West Georgia 37, Catawba 9

MIDWEST

Augsburg 36, Ripon 2

Aurora 50, St. Norbert 40

Baldwin-Wallace 31, Alma 14

Ball St. 57, Fordham 29

Carleton 41, Macalester 0

Dayton 42, Indiana St. 35

Indiana 52, E. Illinois 0

Iowa 30, Rutgers 0

John Carroll 21, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 7

Kalamazoo 3, Oberlin 0

Kansas St. 52, Bowling Green 0

Kent St. 26, Kennesaw St. 23, OT

Miami (Ohio) 48, Tennessee Tech 17

Michigan 24, Army 21, 2OT

Michigan Tech 29, Hillsdale 14

Missouri 38, West Virginia 7

N. Dakota St. 38, North Dakota 7

N. Iowa 34, S. Utah 14

N. Michigan 30, McKendree 9

Ohio St. 42, Cincinnati 0

Purdue 42, Vanderbilt 24

Quincy 38, Central St. (Ohio) 8

UAB 31, Akron 20

Wisconsin 61, Cent. Michigan 0

Youngstown St. 54, Howard 28

FAR WEST

Colorado 34, Nebraska 31, OT

Colorado St. 38, W. Illinois 13

San Diego St. 23, UCLA 14

UC Davis 38, San Diego 35

Utah 35, N. Illinois 17

Washington St. 59, N. Colorado 17

