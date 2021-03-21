The long journey is finally winding down and, as Merrimack College senior goalie Megan Langlois laments, it’s definitely bittersweet.
Twins Megan and Nicole Langlois of Methuen have been playing soccer together as a dynamic duo for a good 17 years, including four record-setting years for Methuen High and four more for Merrimack.
The twins are aiming to go out on a high note as Merrimack participates in a Fall 2 season. Because the COVID pandemic cancelled the usual season last year, they would be eligible to play again this fall, but they are not planning on it.
“It really is sad — I don’t want it to come to an end,” said Nicole, a high scoring forward who plans on focusing on studying for her CPA after this year. “I don’t know what I’ll do with myself with all the free time.”
Said Megan: “I’ll definitely miss it and miss playing with my sister. We liked playing together and we had a connection.”
And, said Nicole, playing together made her a better soccer player.
“I work harder with her (Megan) on the field,” she said. “I don’t want to let her down.”
Moreover, the twins have worked hard together in practice for years, with Nicole shooting against Megan, over and over again. During the coronavirus lockdown, they went by themselves to a Methuen field to practice.
“We have a little rivalry which the coaches picked up,” said Nicole. “They tell me, ‘You shoot a lot harder against her.’ We absolutely do some trash talking. We want to beat each other ... but I think that’s helped us become better players.”
STILL IMPROVING
Both of the twins feel that, despite having far less impressive statistics than in high school, they have become better soccer players. And, with Merrimack moving to Division 1, they’ve had to.
“In Division 1, there aren’t as many shots on goal but the ones you see are a lot harder and they go for the corners,” said Megan. “You have to stay focused and be ready. I try to stay engaged by talking to my teammates.”
Ranger record
For Nicole, who scored a school-record 59 goals in high school, Division 1 soccer is also a case of being ready when the time comes.
“The defenders are quicker and everyone is faster,” said Nicole. “I might only get two or three chances to score a game so you have to capitalize when you get the chance.”
With that in mind, both twins are hoping to reach modest individual goals while helping Merrimack make a bigger impact in Division 1 after finishing 3-14-1 back in 2019. The Warriors are currently an encouraging 4-2 after Friday’s 2-1 OT win against FDU.
“I wanted to make sure I have more shutouts than I’ve had before here,” said Megan, who is the permanent starter in goal this year after sharing the job last year.
“The most I’ve had is two and I’ve already beaten that.”
Nicole, meanwhile, wants to score more goals than her previous season high of two.
“I haven’t scored as much as I’ve wanted to,” she said.
Thus far, she has a single goal, on an assist from North Andover’s Rebecca Harty, in a win over Mount St. Mary’s.
Most of all, the sisters want to enjoy their last competitive season together. They’re both happy they were able to continue their soccer career with each other at Merrimack.
“It’s been great, especially our first year here,” said Megan, a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star with 38 career shutouts at Methuen.
“Coming into a situation not knowing anyone, it was like having a built-in best friend having her with me. I know she’s there for me.”
NICEST KIDS
Veteran Merrimack coach Gabe Mejaíl is certainly glad they came as a package deal.
“Meg and Nicole are two of the nicest kids I’ve ever coached,” said Mejail. “Beyond their soccer contributions, they are so supportive of everyone on the team. Always ready to lend an ear to their teammates.
“Meg has been splitting time and even starting on goal since her freshman year with some great performances, while Nicole has only missed one game in four years — playing better and better each new season as the competition gets tougher in Division 1.”
While their competitive playing days are quickly drawing to a close, don’t expect the sisters to give up on soccer entirely.
“I’m sure we’ll still go to a field and I’ll be shooting on her,” said Nicole. “We definitely can’t just give it up.”
In other words, let the trash talking continue.
