Collett to lead Central girls hockey

Mike Collett skated on the top line for a Hockey East program, took the ice at both the original Boston Garden and current TD Garden, and has more than 20 years of coaching experience.
Next winter, however, the former Northeastern University Hockey East All-Star forward is set to take on a whole new challenge — leading a girls hockey program.
Collett has been hired as the new girls hockey head coach for Central Catholic. He replaces Jeff Marggraf, who had served as Central’s head coach since the program began play in 2012-13, finishing with a 31-105-18 record.
“I’m so excited to take on this new position,” said Collett. “This will be my first time ever coaching a girls team. I’ve had a few girls play on my teams in the past, but I’ve never coached an all girls team. Being able to adapt to new situations is what makes a good coach, and I have a great staff joining me for the new challenge.”
Collette is no stranger to the Raiders. His wife, Michelle Collett, has served as an assistant coach for Central girls hockey for its entire varsity run. Their son, Michael Jr., is heading into his senior season for the Central boys hockey team.
“With my wife as an assistant coach, I became very familiar with the program,” said Collett, a Dracut resident. “She will remain on the staff, since she relates to the girls like no one else can, and she brings so much experience with her.”
Mike Collett grew up in Brockton, and stared for Archbishop Williams hockey (class of 1992). He was named to the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2017.
Collett then became a four-year contributor at Northeastern University (Class of 1996). He finished his career with 29 goals — 12 as a senior when he was a Hockey East All-Star — and 79 points in 124 career games.
“I chose Northeastern to play in the Beanpot (hockey tournament),” he said. “I played in the last Beanpot in the old Boston Garden and the first Beanpot in the new Garden. I also experienced the NCAA Tournament as a sophomore.”
Collett began coaching in 1998 with the New England College Development League. He has coached junior hockey with the New England Bulldogs, Northern Cyclones, Great Boston Vipers and Massachusetts Junior Blackhawks.
As a high school coach, Collett spent two seasons (2016-18) as head coach for the Nashoba Valley Tech boys (11-24-3 record) and one season (2018-19) as Malden Catholic boys coach (1-18).
“Mike’s passion and energy for teaching the game of hockey is clearly evident,” said Central athletic director Ernie DiFiore in a press release. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table, and there is no question that he is the right person for the job. I am excited to see what the future brings for Central Catholic girls hockey.”
